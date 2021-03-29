Council rose to challenge

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has reflected on a “challenging” year the first anniversary of the original coronavirus lockdown.

Councillor Sue Cooper praised the council for acting quickly to establish a community hub, which was used to identify people who were vulnerable and in need of support.

The council worked with volunteers from the community and charities to arrange emergency food parcels and collect prescriptions.

Staff were also redeployed to work in areas outside of their normal remit to help with the response.

Cllr Cooper said: “It has been a challenging year for many of our residents and businesses. My thoughts are with all those who have lost a loved one.

“I am proud of the way that our communities have come together and my thanks go to the hard work of the volunteers and our council teams that helped those most in need across the district.

“During these hard times many have discovered the beautiful areas of South Oxfordshire on their daily walks they may not have seen before and found the independent businesses to support on their doorsteps. I hope that we can continue to celebrate the district for what it has to offer.”