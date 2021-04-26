Mapledurham: Isobel Ballsdon (Con) *

I’VE lived in Mapledurham Ward for nearly 30 years and brought up my family here. It has meant so much to me to be able to serve the community as ward councillor for the last 15 years.

When I stood for re-election in 2016 I pledged to sort out the two big issues for our community: the dilapidated pavilion and a permanent home within the ward for The Heights School.

I am delighted therefore that I’m delivering on both these promises.

It is wonderful to receive so much positive feedback and to see so many of you out enjoying the revitalised Mapledurham Playing Fields.

Between now and the elections, do carry on raising council-related matters and I’ll do my best to help. I hope you will lend me your vote so that I can continue thereafter to work hard for our community.