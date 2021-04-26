Peppard: Vincent Ruane (Ref)

BORN in Caversham, I will do my utmost to represent Peppard ward.

Incorporated into Reading on November 9, 1911, Caversham and Emmer Green have always been treated as the poor relation of Reading. Ever since, infrastructure has been neglected.

Major thoroughfares such as Lowfield Road are currently in a parlous state. Traffic-calming measures need to be removed. They increase toxic pollution as they slow traffic and invite risky driving that leads to accidents. The road surfaces need to be repaired to an acceptable standard.

I’m appalled with the proposed development of Reading Golf Club for unwanted, unneeded housing. The bunkers filled in and trees planted, this lovely land could be transformed into a wonderful amenity for all to share. Likewise, Caversham Park should be open for locals to enjoy.

I am an environmentalist and write the Nature Notes column in the Henley Standard. I’m dismayed at the amount of roadside verge destruction. It is nonsensical and a huge waste of money. Why kill bees and other pollinators that are essential to our wellbeing?

I want to devolve power locally, halt increases in council tax and encourage more recycling. I promise to listen and give you a voice.