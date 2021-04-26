Caversham: Damian Skelton (SD)

I AM a husband and a father to two children. I’ve lived in Caversham for three years. I have previously worked as a director of an electrical engineering company, a company which I started in a spare bedroom and grew exponentially during the height of a global recession. Currently I’m working as an engineering manager in the rail industry.

My work has given me many years of experience working with local communities, managing significant budgets, getting value for money and leading people. My decisions have always been made on the basis of evidence, reason, common sense and doing what I believe to be right.

I will do my best to ensure Caversham is an environment that’s free from crime, where our green spaces are maintained and clean, where families have an opportunity to thrive and where our children and the most vulnerable members of our community remain safe and as independent as possible.

Voting for me will mean representation from someone who sits firmly outside the party politics of today, where grudge, grievance and identity is everything and where actually representing your constituents means very little. I will be committed to nothing other than the best interests of my community.