Henley: Stefan Gawrysiak (HRG) *

I HAVE lived and worked in Henley for more than 40 years. I was assistant headteacher at Gillotts School and I represent Henley on the town, district and county councils.

I have been a governor of Badgemore School, trustee of the Chiltern Centre and organised 50 volunteers for the vaccine clinics at the Hart and Bell surgeries.

I am proud of my county council record. In the last four years I have completed 26 major road schemes including St Andrew’s Road, Harpsden Road, Gravel Hill, and King’s Road and had 4,000 potholes fixed — an investment of almost £1 million in our roads.

I secured the town bus service, the 20 mph zone and three new pedestrian crossings on Greys Road, Gravel Hill and Swiss Farm. I worked with the Royal Berkshire Hospital to transfer more services to the unused top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital and set up the Henley Basket to support businesses during the covid pandemic.

My resolution to get a 7.5 tonne weight limit for Henley was passed at the district and county council and this will improve air quality.

I believe in working hard for Henley and its residents and I have a superb record of achievement in the town.