Henley: Paul Harrison (Con)

I’VE lived in the Henley area for many years. As a candidate, I bring a wealth of experience and expertise, having been involved in Henley’s politics for more than 20 years.

During that time, I was chairman of the district council and later a cabinet member and was instrumental in creating the Market Place Mews and Gardiner Place development in the town centre.

I have always been a passionate supporter of the environment. Before I was involved in local politics, I was a keen member of the Chiltern Society and cleared footpaths. Protecting the environment and reducing pollution is something that continues to drive me today and is at the heart of my pledge for Henley.

I want to see more electric vehicle charging points in the town centre; I will work to bring forward a trial overnight ban of HGVs through Henley; and I want to see the 20mph zone in Henley extended. I will focus on revitalising our business community which will need all the help and support after the covid pandemic.

The condition of our potholed roads in Henley have become a disgrace over the last four years and I’m committed to ensuring these are fixed.