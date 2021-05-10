Support for events at Sheeplands

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave has received support from the community in a bid to extend its licence to hold events.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands received permission from Wokingham Borough Council in March last year for a two-year period.

But it was unable to hold events in three glasshouses due to the coronavirus pandemic so wants to extend the consent to March 2024.

More than 60 residents have supported the application in comments to the council.

Martin Freeman, of Old Bath Road, Sonning, said: “Excellent to see that Sheeplands is getting back to business and supporting the community in a strong way. It is a breath of fresh air compared with many businesses in this sector.”

Christine Walker, of Ridgeway, Wargrave, said: “I fully support Hare Hatch Sheeplands and hope that they will be able to continue to hold events which are of benefit to us, our families, other small local traders and the various charities they support.”

Bernard Moore, of Thornbers Way, Charvil, said: “I would fully and wholeheartedly support the application to extend the temporary permission previously granted. When they were able to operate, these events proved to be very welcome, beneficial, educational and enjoyable to the local community.”

Sheila Maughan, of Birch Close, Sonning Common, said: “They are working extremely hard to build up their business again and deserve all the luck they can get.”

Wargrave Parish Council has also recommended the extension is approved.

