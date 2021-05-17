New Henley Mayor elected

SARAH MILLER has been elected Mayor of Henley for 2021.

She was sworn into the role at the town's annual mayor-making ceremony, which took place at the town hall this morning and was also livestreamed.

Councillor Miller succeeds fellow Henley Residents' Group councillor Ken Arlett, who handed over the chain of office in front of about 30 people.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, only 15 members of the public were allowed to attend the ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Hall.

For the full story, see this week’s Henley Standard.