Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New Henley Mayor elected

New Henley Mayor elected

SARAH MILLER has been elected Mayor of Henley for 2021.

She was sworn into the role at the town's annual mayor-making ceremony, which took place at the town hall this morning and was also livestreamed.

Councillor Miller succeeds fellow Henley Residents' Group councillor Ken Arlett, who handed over the chain of office in front of about 30 people.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, only 15 members of the public were allowed to attend the ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II Hall.

For the full story, see this week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33