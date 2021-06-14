Monday, 14 June 2021

Nets ‘too big’

ENFORCEMENT officers are investigating an alleged breach of planning conditions at the recreation ground in Gallowstree Common. 

The alleged breach includes a 5m extension of cricket nets and the removal of planting at the ground off The Hamlet. 

Kidmore End Cricket Club play at the ground.

The officers from South Oxfordshire District Council are also investigating the use of land at Manor Farm, a trading estate off the B481 at Peppard, for commercial purposes without planning permission.

