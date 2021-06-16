Plans finally submitted for ‘eyesore’ hotel at station

PLANS for a five-storey Premier Inn on the car park at Henley station have been formally submitted.

An application for the 115-room hotel has been made to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by Blocwork, a partnership between the landowner Network Rail and developer Bloc Group, of London.

When the proposal was first revealed in December it was opposed by neighbours and town councillors who said the hotel would be bigger than necessary and an “eyesore”.

Despite this, most of the original plans have stayed the same in the application.

Nicola Tindale, a director of Bloc Group, said: “This planning application is the culmination of five years’ careful work by Bloc and our development partners.

“We have taken time to bring forward a good application that will transform an underused car park into an asset that will create jobs, contribute hundreds of thousands of pounds per year to Henley’s economy and deliver 12 more car parking spaces at Henley station for commuters, visitors and hotel guests.

“The development will bring many long-term benefits to Henley as well as addressing an identified shortage of hotel beds in the town.”

But the Henley Society, a conservation group, called the hotel design “horrendous” and said the scheme would put too much pressure on car parking.

Chairman Geoff Luckett said: “In January, 76 per cent of our members said they were against the hotel and one person said they would take it as it stood. The remainder said Henley could take a hotel but with a lot of modifications.

“There is nothing I can see that would change the perspective of me or our members. It is still five storeys and I just can’t justify another 115 bedrooms in Henley.”

Residents of Wyndale Close, which backs on to the car park, say the hotel would be too big and would affect their privacy and lead to more noise and light pollution.

Anna King said: “It surprises me how out of keeping it is with our historic market town and it will remain an eyesore for decades to come, should it go ahead.

“I don’t feel any effort has been made on behalf of the developers to adapt their design to the local surroundings. It is almost as if they have dumped their motorway service station blueprint on our town.

“It will become one of the tallest buildings in Henley and will materially alter our skyline for the worse and that’s quite a scary thought.”

Lorna Watson, who has lived in the road for 15 years, said: “Five storeys is absolutely ridiculous. It’s going to change the whole appearance of this part of Henley and you will be able to see this towering above everything else from miles away. We will become just like any other town.

“We already have people parking in this road and the hotel would make things more difficult.”

Following the initial consultation, a statement of community involvement was produced by Walsingham Planning, of Bourne End, on behalf of the developer.

The statement says: “The proposed hotel sits on a site within an existing built-up area of the town.

“The site is previously developed land and is located outside the conservation area, next to an existing railway station and line.

“The site is very much urban in character and there are examples of surrounding buildings that are similar in height and scale to what is proposed, particularly those buildings at the entrance of Station Road.

“The siting of the building ensures that there is maximum distance to those nearest neighbours to the south and west, allowing for a five-storey building in height to be achieved. Technical studies have been undertaken that demonstrate a building of the size proposed can be accommodated on the site and is not out of keeping with the urban nature of the site and its surrounds.

“The pre-application discussions with South Oxfordshire District Council have confirmed that this approach is acceptable.”

Henley Town Council discussed the proposal earlier this year.

Councillors raised concerns about the height and appearance of the structure.

Councillor David Eggleton said: “I’m not in favour of this. I think it is unsightly. If it was done on a smaller scale and there wasn’t an impact on the residents living in the area, I would be for it.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “Limit the size to three storeys. If they need a fourth storey they should go down. They should do car parking underneath.

“I’m concerned for the residents of Wyndale Close and would ask the developers to look again at lowering it and moving it away from the area.”

The council’s planning committee is expected to discuss the application on July 13.