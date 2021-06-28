Monday, 28 June 2021

Restaurant in the clear

NO action will be taken against a restaurant in Sonning Common which was the subject of an enforcement investigation.

Tandoori Connoisseur in Wood Lane was investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for allegedly using the first floor of the premises as a house of multiple occupation.

The council said it had found no evidence and the investigation had ended.

