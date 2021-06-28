Restaurant in the clear

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
NO action will be taken against a restaurant in Sonning Common which was the subject of an enforcement investigation.
Tandoori Connoisseur in Wood Lane was investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for allegedly using the first floor of the premises as a house of multiple occupation.
The council said it had found no evidence and the investigation had ended.
28 June 2021
More News:
Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Musician and choir director honoured by Queen dies at 90
A MUSICIAN and conductor from Sonning Common has ... [more]
Vegan takeaway meals on offer from restaurant
LOVERS of late-night kebabs or meat-feast pizzas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say