Crossing plan poll

RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for their views on the installation of a toucan crossing on the A4074.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wants to install the crossing about 15m northwest of the junction with Church Road,

There is currently an island near the junction but this is thought to be insufficient to cope with the expected growth in traffic as a result of new housing developments.

Benson Parish Council has been pushing for safety measures for years due to the increasing popularity of the Waterfront Café in Preston Crowmarsh and other attractions on the river, which has increased pedestrian movements across the busy road.

The toucan crossing, where both cyclists and pedestrians can cross, would cost £160,000, of which Benson Parish Council would contribute £10,000.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://letstalk.

oxfordshire.gov.uk/hub-page/

highway-traffic-regulation-orders-and-public-notices