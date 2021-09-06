Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crossing plan poll

Crossing plan poll

RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for their views on the installation of a toucan crossing on the A4074.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wants to install the crossing about 15m northwest of the junction with Church Road,

There is currently an island near the junction but this is thought to be insufficient to cope with the expected growth in traffic as a result of new housing developments.

Benson Parish Council has been pushing for safety measures for years due to the increasing popularity of the Waterfront Café in Preston Crowmarsh and other attractions on the river, which has increased pedestrian movements across the busy road.

The toucan crossing, where both cyclists and pedestrians can cross, would cost £160,000, of which Benson Parish Council would contribute £10,000.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://letstalk.
oxfordshire.gov.uk/hub-page/
highway-traffic-regulation-orders-and-public-notices

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33