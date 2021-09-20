Office block conversion approved

PLANS to turn an office block in Henley into housing have been approved.

In 2018, South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, gave permission for Hallmark House in Station Road, which is known as The Hub, to be converted into 23 flats.

The following year, the Hub Management Company sought permission to add another floor to the three-storey building in order to create five more flats but this was rejected by council.

The council also refused permission for 28 flats, saying this would be out of character with the surrounding area and unneighbourly and would not respect the adjacent conservation area.

The company appealed the decision and lost.

The latest application was for change of use permission for 18 flats.

Council officer Simon Kitson said he was satisfied the plans would provide adequate natural light in all the flats.

He added: “There are no overriding issues in terms of highway safety, flood risk, noise associated with adjacent commercial land uses, or the provision of natural daylight.

“The proposed development is separated from the station and it is located within a predominantly residential cluster of buildings.”