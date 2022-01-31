Monday, 31 January 2022

Spy cameras

CAMERAS could be fitted at locations in Oxfordshire to enforce traffic restrictions.

Oxfordshire County Council says this would help make the streets safer and less congested.

It is to apply to the Government for permission to use cameras to enforce traffic regulations, including stopping in yellow box junctions, illegal turns, and vehicle restrictions at specific sites.

