Grants for businesses

BUSINESSES in South Oxfordshire in the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors are being urged to apply for support from the Omicron hospitality and leisure grant fund.

The Government has given £1,482,084 to the district council to help support businesses that have been struggling financially as result of covid.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance and property assets, said: “Just as our local pubs, restaurants and hotels were gearing up to a busy Christmas, the Omicron variant came along.

“We hope local businesses in these sectors can take advantage of this and other grants to help keep their doors open so we can all enjoy them now and in the future.”

To be eligible businesses must have been open and trading from a property where they are responsible for paying business rates on December 30.

Applicants could receive between £2,667 and £6,000, depending on the rateable value of the property. Businesses can apply until noon on February 18 at svbs.co.uk

• Oxfordshire has seen a 59 per cent decline in the value of tourism from £2.5 billion to £1billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. There was also 39 per cent decline in jobs supported by sector from 42,000 to 25,000, according to Experience Oxfordshire, the destination management organisation for the county.