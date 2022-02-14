Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council chief

Council chief

AN interim chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council has been appointed following an internal recruitment process.

Stephen Chandler replaces Yvonne Rees, who has been the joint chief executive of the council and Cherwell District Council since 2018 and is now returning to the latter only.

Mr Chandler had been director of adult services since September 2019.

His appointment is a temporary position and the process of recruiting a permanent chief executive will begin shortly.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33