Council chief

AN interim chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council has been appointed following an internal recruitment process.

Stephen Chandler replaces Yvonne Rees, who has been the joint chief executive of the council and Cherwell District Council since 2018 and is now returning to the latter only.

Mr Chandler had been director of adult services since September 2019.

His appointment is a temporary position and the process of recruiting a permanent chief executive will begin shortly.