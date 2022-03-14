Vegan-only food offer ‘not breach of rights’

A DECISION to serve only vegan food at meetings is not against human rights, according to Oxfordshire County Council.

The council’s cabinet is due to approve a decision to serve only plant-based food at its meetings next week.

After a motion was passed in December, farmers protested and Conservative councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Sonning Common, said this was removing his right to freedom of choice.

A report by council officers says: “The Human Rights Act protects an individual’s right to hold a broad range of beliefs and views.

“The courts have ruled that a genuine and sincerely held belief must attain a certain cogency, seriousness and cohesion relating to an important aspect of human behaviour or life.

“Having a personal choice not to have a plant-based diet is not a right that is recognised by the Act.”

The motion also said that more plant-based meals should be served in schools. The council provides meals in 14 per cent of the county’s schools and say a vegan option will be provided on at least two days a week.

Council leader Liz Leffman said: “There is a shared understanding in society that we should eat less meat. We need to reduce carbon emissions and be more sustainable in food production.”