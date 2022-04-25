Cash boost to level up

A GRANT of £1 million has been awarded to regenerate high streets in Oxfordshire as part of the government’s “levelling up” agenda.

The funding has been awarded to South Oxfordshire District Council, which will decide how best to spend it in line with its priorities.

Another £2,578,456 has also been pledged for the Oxfordshire area.

Henley MP John Howell said the money demonstrates the government’s commitment to match previous funding from the European Union on social and regional development.

He said: “I welcome the investment of £1 million for the district council and £2,578,456 for Oxfordshire, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.

“This investment will help to local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long.”