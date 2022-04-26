New councillor calls for high standards of governance

THE newest member of Goring Parish Council says he wants to ensure transparency.

Jim Emerson, 77, of Millers Close, won a by-election on Thursday last week, standing on a ticket of “Good governance for Goring”.

The retired former astrophysicist polled 466 votes, ahead of Richard Osborne with 268 and Chloe Morrison with 153. The turnout was 32.2 percent.

The by-election was called following the death of Councillor Matthew Brown in February.

Councillor Emerson said: “I want to help the council uphold high standards in public office, make the right decisions and communicate them to the community.

“We all want the council to make wise decisions and I hope to contribute to that and to make sure they are presented clearly enough for the electorate to understand the reasons for making those decisions.

“I want to ensure that Goring is governed well and it should be clear that it is.” He added: “I would like to record my thanks to my two rivals for their positive campaigns.”

Cllr Emerson, who retired in 2017, has lived in the village with his wife for many years and has children and grandchildren.

He is the production manager of the Goring Gap News, which he joined as a volunteer in 2015.

He said reading every word of the monthly newsletter helped him to keep his finger on the pulse of village issues.

As an unpaid director of the publication, he also helps award its grants to local good causes. He is also an independent advisor to a London borough standards committee, which resolves governance complaints against councillors.

When he worked as an astrophysicist he was involved in detailed funding applications for astronomical research, including overseeing the construction of the £32 million Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile, the largest telescope of its kind in the world.

Cllr Emerson said: “As an astrophysicist people might thing I have my head in the clouds but I have lots of experience in the real world too.”

Meanwhile, the council now has three more vacancies following three resignations two days before the by-election.

These are chairman Kevin Bulmer, his wife Mary Bulmer and Tony Virgo-Harris.

An election will be held if at least 10 local electors request one. If not the seats will be filled by co-option.