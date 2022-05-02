Support for trees

THE number of trees in Oxfordshire is set to grow.

Members of the county council’s cabinet have agreed a revised trees policy that puts the emphasis on a “presumption in favour of trees” because of the benefits they provide to the climate and environment as well as to neighbourhoods.

The policy requires two new trees to be planted for every one removed from council land.

Bill Cotton, the council’s director of environment, said: “We want to move away from simply maintaining and managing the trees on our land to actively encouraging and enabling more to be planted. This can help tackle climate change and increase resilience to it as well as improving people’s quality of life.”

Trees have been shown to improve people’s wellbeing and mental health, enhance street design and even reduce crime.

The new policy will not stop the removal of trees that pose a danger to the public or property.