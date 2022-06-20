Litter hot spots map

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has launched a litter mapping project.

This is aimed at identifying where and what type of items are littered in order for enforcement teams to target those areas.

Litter pickers are asked to record the location and types of litter such as bagged dog poo, bottles, cans, cigarette butts, fast food packaging and face masks and give this information to the council.

Councillor Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, said: “We would always encourage people to take their litter home or put it in a bin so items can be disposed of safely. Most litter takes a long time to decompose, even food items.

“We know litter is a concern for many of us and we are so grateful to those who take it upon themselves to litter pick. Litter is also expensive for the councils to clear up, so we are looking at new ways to help improve the issue.”

The survey will run until September 30. To take part, visit www.whitehorsedc.

gov.uk/littermapping