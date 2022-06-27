Campaign to cut road deaths to zero

OXFORDSHIRE County Council wants to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries in road crashes in the county.

It has launched Vision Zero, an initiative designed to reach the target by 2050 with interim targets of a 25 per cent cut in casualties by 2026 and a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.

The average number of deaths on Oxfordshire roads each year over the past 10 years is 25 and the total of serious injuries is 210, although this number has been declining.

Councillor Andrew Gant, cabinet member for highways management, said: “Recent tragic incidents on our roads have focused everyone’s minds on the vital importance of making our roads safer for all users, especially the most vulnerable.

“The adoption of Vision Zero for Oxfordshire signals a clear ambition and commits the council to taking a new approach.

“But we can’t achieve this alone – it will require close working with partners and stakeholders to look at infrastructure, behaviour, technology and legislation to achieve this change.”

Dr Alison Hill, who chairs cycling campaign group Cyclox said: “To eliminate deaths and serious injury on our roads is going to require huge commitment and a change in approach from the council and its partners.

“We need to design out danger, particularly for people who cycle and walk. We need to take action now.

“We owe it to the families of those who have been killed and have suffered life-changing injuries on Oxfordshire’s roads.”

Vision Zero was first implemented in Sweden in the Nineties and has proved to be successful in many large European cities. Other councils in the UK are planning to do the same.