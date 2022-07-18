Monday, 18 July 2022

Telegraph poles plan

A BROADBAND provider plans to erect new telegraph poles in Cane End to create a faster fibre network.

Airband says the nine 9m tall poles would be installed in Park Lane and Reading Road.

The conpany does not need planning permission but has submitted details to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which is allowing for any objections to be submitted by July 29.

Kidmore End Parish Council has asked to receive a copy of any complaints.

For more information, visit www. kepc.info

