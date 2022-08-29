Council to relocate temporarily

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Councils is to move temporarily to Abingdon.

It has been based at Milton Park since the summer of 2015, a few months after an arson attack at its headquarters at Crowmarsh Gifford, together with Vale of White Horse District Council.

Next month the councils will move to temporary office space in the Vale’s Abbey House building in the centre of Abingdon, where they plan to stay for a couple of years while South Oxfordshire District Council completes the development of a new office building at Didcot Gateway.

The councils say they will save significant sums in rent while operating out of a smaller space that is more appropriate.

The majority of council staff now have hybrid working arrangements, meaning they can work from home or other remote locations or in the office, so the councils need significantly less office space.

David Rouane, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “This is an important step towards a long-term carbon-neutral and financially sustainable future for our council.

“Milton Park has served us well since the fire but the building no longer suits our needs, which have changed significantly in the past two years.

“We are fortunate to have Abbey House as a steppingstone towards our energy-efficient new headquarters at Didcot Gateway.”

Emily Smith, leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, said: “Our needs have changed and it makes sound financial sense to move temporarily.”