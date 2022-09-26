Village to vote on new plan

A DRAFT of the revised Woodcote neighbourhood plan will go to a referendum on Thursday.

All residents of the parish are entitled to vote by answering the question “Do you want South Oxfordshire District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Woodcote to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

The document, which would apply until the year 2035, has been produced by residents following extensive consultation.

It proposes growth of five per cent and allocates four sites for development as well as creating a settlement boundary to limit expansion into the countryside in future.

The sites are:

• Land east of Church Farmhouse with 30 homes (12 affordable) and public parking.

• Beechwood Court with 14 homes, six affordable.

•Two behind Yew Tree Farmhouse (five homes and four homes).

In addition, the plan allocates 0.27 hectares of employment space at Church Farm and 0.14 hectares of employment space and parking for the village schools at Wards Farm.

The council says the document would increase the availability of less expensive homes with one to three bedrooms.

If the plan is approved, it must be taken into consideration by the district council, the planning authority, when deciding applications.

Residents will be able to cast their vote at the village hall between 7am and 10pm.

Woodcote Parish Council has delivered a leaflet outlining the key points of the new plan to every property within the parish.

For more information, visit www.woodcoteparish

council.org.uk