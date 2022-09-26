Capital grants up for grabs for community groups

VOLUNTARY and community groups in South Oxfordshire can apply for up to £75,000 of capital funding for projects that help improve people’s quality of life.

The funding comes from the latest round of the South Oxfordshire District Council’s capital grant scheme.

Projects can receive a minimum of £1,000 and up to 50 per cent of their total costs. Applicants must show how their projects will support the council’s corporate plan priorities, including “protect and restore our natural world”, “action on the climate emergency” and ‘improved economic and community wellbeing.

Organisations eligible to apply are town and parish councils, non-profit businesses and community interest companies and community organisations. Previous recipients include Watlington Parish Council, which received funding for a multi-use games area, and Henley Rugby Club, which upgraded its community training facility.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “This grant has been very popular in previous rounds .

“We’re pleased that we are able to provide this funding for another year and enable organisations to expand or continue their work which benefit residents and the wider community.”

The scheme is open for applications until noon on Friday, October 21. For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants