Councillors clash over cash crisis

THE leader of the Conservatives on Reading Borough Council has defended the Government’s “mini budget”.

Clarence Mitchell, who represents Emmer Green, was speaking after the “fiscal event” received widespread criticism and caused the value of the pound

to plummet.

He said: “The mini budget has a lot of good points in it. Personally, I think it was badly communicated.

“I think scrapping the 45p tax rate should have gone to consultation with a view to it being announced at the next proper Budget.

“Announcing it cold took the cabinet, the market and the public by surprise.”

Council leader Jason Brock (Labour) said: “The Conservative U-turn on scrapping the 45p tax rate is welcome but the initial policy demonstrates how out of touch with public opinion this Government is.

“The fiscal crisis they’ve unleashed — with people across Reading and the nation worrying about paying their mortgages and rents — will not be so easily reversed and there is a urgent need for sound economic policy rather than ideological flights of fancy.

“With the country facing a perilous situation and only Labour offering a coherent policy platform to benefit everyone and restore stability, it is clearly time for a general election.”