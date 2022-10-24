Getting greener

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council says it is making good progress to becoming carbon neutral.

A report on its Climate Action Plan show the authority has supported work to install electric vehicle charging points in its larger public car parks and trialled the use of electric waste vehicles.

It also agreed with Vale of White Horse District Council a joint design guide with guidance for developers on how to ensure buildings are low or zero carbon.

The council also launched a partnership with environmental charity Thames 21 aimed at improving the water quality of the River Thames and took part in a No Mow May.

Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “This report shows that we have made good progress towards our aim of becoming a carbon neutral council.

“Tackling the climate emergency is the biggest challenge we face so it’s really important for local authorities to show leadership and clearly demonstrate the action they are taking and supporting others to do the same.

“But I must emphasise that it is up to everyone, all of us, to modify our behaviours to help in this climate emergency.”