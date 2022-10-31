MP: protect green belt land from developers

MATT RODDA says government plans to relax planning laws could unleash a wave of development on the edge of Emmer Green.

The Reading East MP called for green land to be protected from development in order to preserve the boundary between Emmer Green and Sonning Common.

Speaking at a debate in Westminster Hall, Mr Rodda said: “The Government is planning a wave of changes to planning which could allow unsuitable development in the countryside and increase the number of ugly and cramped developments in towns and villages.

“The first move risks more sprawling development on the edge of towns and cities, damaging vital green space and creating more traffic in suburban areas and increasing pressure on local public services.

“The second proposal could increase the number of bedsits in busy historic streets, such as in Reading town centre and near Reading University.

This problem is also getting worse across our area, including in Earley, Caversham and Emmer Green.”

Mr Rodda opposed unsuccessful plans to build 245 homes on the outskirts of Emmer Green in 2018 but said a change in planning laws could see similar applications being made.

He said: “In our area we have a specific problem with speculative developers and I would like to mention one case that indicates just how appalling this can be.

“On one site on the edge of Emmer Green, a small village that is now part of Reading, a speculative developer wanted to build a large number of executive homes.

“That would have started to join up Reading with the neighbouring village of Sonning Common, which is completely against the wider thrust of planning policy and the importance of maintaining separate settlements.

“It was an unsuitable, unsustainable proposal that would have led to a large amount of extra traffic in both directions, which no residents in the area wanted.

“I and neighbouring MPs and parish councils campaigned against it and we were successful.

“However, I am concerned that the Government’s proposals could unleash a wave of similar applications on the outskirts of existing towns and cities in my constituency and neighbouring parts of southern England.”