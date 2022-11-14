Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

MP welcomes mast refusal

MATT RODDA has described the refusal of planning permission for a 5G mast in Caversham as “a real success”.

The MP for Reading East welcomed the decision by Reading Borough Council to reject the bid by Three to replace the existing 8m pole outside 94 Chiltern Road with an 18m one.

A planning officer said the design, height and bulk of the mast would detract from the visual amenity, character and appearance” of the area.

More than 20 residents had objected. Mr Rodda said: “It shows the importance of community action and how vital it is that local residents have their say.”

14 November 2022

