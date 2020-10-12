Halloween trail for children

A HALLOWEEN trail will take place in Sonning Common instead of traditional trick or treating.

People are encouraged to leave their Halloween displays up from October 31 to November 1 so children can walk around the village and tick them off.

Helen Coyne, 43, who has organised the event, is encouraging people to let her know if they are taking part so she can put together a list of houses for the children to visit.

Mrs Coyne, of Westleigh Drive said: “I know a lot of people love putting up decorations but there is no point doing it if people aren’t going to see it so this will help.

“We can’t trick or treat because of covid-19 pandemic so the trail is the safest way to do Halloween and still have fun.”

Mrs Coyne is also asking people to donate the money they would have spent on sweets to make a donation to Respite Nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters, a respite care charity for families of children with chronic or terminal illnesses.

She said: “If it’s £1 or £2, it doesn’t matter as every little helps. It’s a great charity that does amazing work.

“I wanted to choose a local charity and as it’s Halloween it made sense to choose a children’s charity.”

Mrs Coyne, who has two children, Ruby, 11 and Jake, nine, will be taking part in the trail said: “We have 20 houses signed up so far but we need more.”

If you would like to get involved, contact Mrs Coyne on her Facebook page, SOCO Halloween Hunt.