Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
Crazies Hill Primary School: pupils and staff styled their hair in unusual ways to celebrate Red Nose Day. Some wore wigs while others gelled their hair in spikes or coloured it with chalk and temporary dye. They also wore funny costumes. The school sold out of red noses and hopes to have raised more than £200
29 March 2021
