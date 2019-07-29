Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
FRIETH Cricket Club will host an inter-pub competition on August 4.
Players of all abilities and experience are invited to come along on the day to play a match. There will also be a barbecue, refreshments and some cricket-based challenges, all of which will help raise funds for a new pavilion for the club.
For more information on the day and the pavilion appeal, email frieth
cricket@btinternet.com
