Monday, 29 July 2019

Inter-pub competition

FRIETH Cricket Club will host an inter-pub competition on August 4.

Players of all abilities and experience are invited to come along on the day to play a match. There will also be a barbecue, refreshments and some cricket-based challenges, all of which will help raise funds for a new pavilion for the club.

For more information on the day and the pavilion appeal, email frieth
cricket@btinternet.com

