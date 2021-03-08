Square deal

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
PEPPARD Stoke Row Cricket Club is hoping to stage its first game of the season in Stoke Row on Easter Monday.
The club’s first team, 2nds and 3rds could make a return from May 1 subject to the coronavirus restrictions.
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say