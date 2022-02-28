New innings

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on ... [more]
Monday, 28 February 2022
WARGRAVE Cricket Club requires a new treasurer.
The paid position involves budgeting, making payments and reporting monthly on the club’s finances.
Applications should demonstrate book-keeping and accountancy skills.
To apply, email club chairman Simon French at wargravecctreasurer@gmail.com
