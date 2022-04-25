Monday, 25 April 2022

New players wanted

GREYS Green Cricket Club are seeking new players for the new season to play non-league Sunday cricket.

Anyone wishing to give the sport a try or wishing to revive their career should either drop at the ground on a match day or call either Pete on (01491) 201791 or Matt on 07799 062191.

