05 September 2022

Panda ’s weekend wins

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS made it six weekend wins from six and completed the Chairman’s Round as they defeated visitors CROWTHORNE & CROWN WOOD by 28 runs on Bank Holiday Monday.

Dominic Evans and Brandon Murdoch (both 36) gave the hosts a steady start, added to by useful middle order cameos from Tom Mennie, skipper Ruaridh Scott and Ben Rumble (30 from 19 balls).

A little wobble left the Pandas on 154-6, but Rich Ashton (32 not out) used his experience to lead PSR to 206-9 from their 35 overs.

Dave Shaw came out blasting for the Crows during a scintillating half-century only ended when Scott had him caught and bowled, but with Tom Vockins also taking 3-42, CCW were in trouble on 88-6.

However, Matt Kelly (42) and Dan Finucane (37) rebuilt well and had the game on a knife-edge as they reduced the target to 40 needed from the last three overs.

However, Rumble bowled the former before Murdoch got Finucane, and despite Peter Emes hitting three sweetly-struck boundaries, the away side could only end on 178-8.

