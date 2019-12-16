Rupert House School crowned champions

RUPERT HOUSE SCHOOL are the new South Oxon Primary Schools cross country champions for combined years three to six pupils that took place at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge last weekend.

The Oratory Prep School were second overall with Shiplake third in what was the 16th running of the event.

The results from the final races in the series were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Oliver Buff, Rupert House; 2 William Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 William Soles, Nettlebed. Year 1 girls — 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Izzy Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Alexa Hughes, Rupert House. Year 2 boys — 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 Milo Williams, Whitchurch; 3 Isaac Ryder, Caversham Primary. Year 2 girls — 1 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 2 Isabelle Craven, Oratory; 3 Noemi Martini, Sacred Heart. Year 3 boys — 1 Henry McClean, Trinity; 2 Austin Vance, Caversham; 3 Jack Ingram, Sacred Heart. Year 3 girls — 1 Abigail Peates, Woodcote; 2 Coco Wren Gregan, Shiplake; 3 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake. Year 4 boys — 1 Noah Perrone, Trinity; 2 Liam Vance, Caversham; 3 Rafe Nelmes, Whitchurch. Year 4 girls — 1 Emily Appleby, Sonning Common; 2 Isabella Stobie, Trinity; 3 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed. Year 5 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Joshua Martin, Shiplake. Year 5 girls — 1 Amelia Bayfield, Oratory Prep; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Allegra Wilson, Rupert House. Year 6 boys — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Joshua Hatt, Sonning Common. Year 6 girls — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Ava Dowman, Woodcote; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common.