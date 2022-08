A CYCLING race will take place in the Woodcote area on Sunday, August 28.

The Victor Berlemont Road Race is a 112-mile national B-road circuit race around Woodcote, South Stoke and Goring and includes Flint Hill.

The winner will receive £200 and a trophy.

The event first came to Woodcote in 2014.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3bKbd6M