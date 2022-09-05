Woodcote plays host to gruelling national cycle race

Nearly 80 top cyclists from across the country descended on Woodcote on Sunday for a national cycling event.

The Victor Berlemont Trophy is a 112-mile cycling road race which is based around the village and it is the longest National B race on the calendar. Billed as one of the toughest cycle races in the UK, it aims to provide a challenge close to that of National A races.

The race sees competitors complete seven laps of a circuit taking in Woodcote, South Stoke and Goring, including seven times up the arduous Flint Hill out of Goring , which was subject to its own ‘king of the mountains’ competition at the event.

Supported by High Wycombe Cycle Club, the race, which started in 1951, has been held in Woodcote since 2014.

This year’s winner was Alexander Richardson, who competes internationally for Great Britain and whose next race will be the Tour of Britain.

He received £200 and the Victor Berlemont Trophy.