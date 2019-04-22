Dancers reach national semi-finals

A GROUP of talented dancers from JG dance have won places in the semi-finals of the British Arts National Dance Competition.

The dancers, aged six to 18, will be hoping to gain top marks within their group and chosen style of dance in a bid to reach the finals.

The styles being performed include ballet, modern jazz, national, tap, singing and drama.

To win their way to the finals at the Polish Theatre in London, they will need to rank within the top four across the country in their category

Principal Ann Morelle, who has classes at Gillotts School in Henley and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, said: “If enthusiasm and hard work are anything to go by then they certainly deserve to win. I am very proud of their wonderful achievement.”

For more information, call (01491 572000) or email info@jgdance.co.uk

The pupils pictured are, back row, left to right, Kala Green, Rosie Toolin and Isabelle Allnutt: middle row, Phoebe Waite, Emily Matthews, Julia Karnacewicz, Jessica Dippenaar, Amelie Chandrapal, Sofia Cook and Lena Karnacewicz; front row, Madeleine Chandrapal, Sophia Burt, Abigail Edwards, Libby Thompson, Abigail Sunkutu, Amelia Ziegler and Freya Gove