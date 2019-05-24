Saturday, 25 May 2019

Bench rest for bees

Bench rest for bees

A SWARM of bees appeared on a bench outside the Regal Cinema in Henley on Monday.

I’m told that a “bee-swarm co-ordinator” was called out to deal with them.

Apparently they had been doing the rounds. Hannah Wilson, of Church Street, reported seeing thousands of bees fly over her house on Thursday last week.

After all that flying, they probably needed a rest!

