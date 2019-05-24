Bench rest for bees

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Saturday, 25 May 2019
A SWARM of bees appeared on a bench outside the Regal Cinema in Henley on Monday.
I’m told that a “bee-swarm co-ordinator” was called out to deal with them.
Apparently they had been doing the rounds. Hannah Wilson, of Church Street, reported seeing thousands of bees fly over her house on Thursday last week.
After all that flying, they probably needed a rest!
25 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say