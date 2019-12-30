Practical joker channels Scrooge

THE mystery practical joker of Sonning has struck again. A giant humbug appeared on the roundabout on the Reading road at Playhatch last week.

In a nod to the festive season, the “sweet” had red tinsel wrapped around it and a sign with the word “Bah!” above it, denoting Scrooge’s famous outburst.

On the other side of the roundabout was the part-buried white “missile” which made its first appearance back in April.

Previous artworks have included a pair of mannequin legs with white socks disappearing into a toilet bowl and a false door on the side of Sonning Bridge.