Naughty nickname

PUB landlords know that they’re loved by their customers when their businesses are given an affectionate nickname.

But the owners of the Golden Ball at Lower Assendon may be relieved that its old moniker from the Seventies has died out.

Former Henley landlord Steve Ludlow tells me that the pub was once known among his friends as the “Gilded Testicle”.

