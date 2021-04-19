MY Hidden Henley item a couple of weeks ago prompted some interesting responses.

I wrote about how the remains of the swimming pool in the grounds of the old Henley Grammar School had been lost among the surrounding trees and shrubs and asked if any former students could help locate them.

Allan Webb, of Henley Road, Caversham, was the first to respond.

He says: “I was a pupil there from 1956 to 1962 and remember the swimming lessons, which were normally once a week in the summer term and held at Henley swimming baths along Wargrave Road. Anyone who wished to participate had to cycle to and from the baths, which were a boomed-off part of the river and generally very cold in April and May.

“When the school decided to create a swimming pool fund there was considerable support and I recall helping to set up stalls for both summer and Christmas fayres, the first of which was opened by the actor Richard Todd.

“I cannot recall the year the pool was built — it was in the late Fifties or early Sixties — but I do remember its location.

“It was cut into the hillside next to the path that went to the sports pitches, behind the infamous holly bush into which I and all new intake boys were thrown as part of an initiation ceremony. Luckily, the bush was well worn with more branches than leaves.”

Allan kindly provided a handdrawn map, which I have printed above.

The other respondent was Sarah Hannant (née Strickland), from Charvil, who recalls the pool from later years when the school became first King James College and then The Henley College, as it is still known today.

Sarah says: “I remember using the pool as a student at the college in the summer of 1987, the final year of it being known as King James College. The pool was to the left of the drive, past the main quad and classroom buildings and just before the house belonging to the caretaker, who I believe was called George.

“I visited the college grounds about five years ago and the site of the pool was still visible but very overgrown. I believe it can also be spotted in an aerial photograph online.

“The very friendly and handsome college cat, Mungo, could often be seen basking in the sun next to the pool.

“The grounds were beautiful and we were very lucky to have such

a facility for our use. Happy days!”