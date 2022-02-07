Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dry, frosty month

Dry, frosty month

THE emergence of some spring flowers reminds us that the longer and warmer days are to come.

After a month with 19 air frosts (not quite a record), this must be good news.

Strangely, because of some quite mild days at the beginning and end of January, the mean temperature of 4C for the month was only a little below the seasonal average.

Yes, the nights were cold but it was an exceptionally dry month with less than 20mm of rain, a quarter of the average, and a fifth of that for January 2021.

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33