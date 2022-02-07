Dry, frosty month

THE emergence of some spring flowers reminds us that the longer and warmer days are to come.

After a month with 19 air frosts (not quite a record), this must be good news.

Strangely, because of some quite mild days at the beginning and end of January, the mean temperature of 4C for the month was only a little below the seasonal average.

Yes, the nights were cold but it was an exceptionally dry month with less than 20mm of rain, a quarter of the average, and a fifth of that for January 2021.

My thanks, as always, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.