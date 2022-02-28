Monday, 28 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Successful exercise

Successful exercise

THERE is still one of the 40 free tickets to this year’s Henley Festival to be found.

Organisers hid packages comprising a chocolate heart and a tag to be exchanged for a general admission ticket for the opening night around the town as the announcement of this year’s acts fell on Valentine’s Day on Monday last week.

Among the locations were Mill Meadows, outside schools in the town centre and the King’s Road and Greys Road cars parks.

Festival chief executive Jo Bausor, who came up with the “spread a little love” idea to mark the event’s 40th anniversary, said 39 packages had been found.

“It was brilliant fun and got everyone in the spirit of the day,” she said.

“People were posting their discoveries on social media and lots got their steps up trying to find them.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33