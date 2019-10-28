First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
LAST Sunday’s opening round of the Henley Dragon Boat winter series was called off due to the fast flowing river conditions.
The second round of the series is due to take place on Sunday, November 4.
