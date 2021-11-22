Polish paddler takes the honours in second winter series event

HENLEY DRAGONS welcomed teams from across the country to the Eyot Centre to take part in the second Henley Winter Series event this year on Remembrance Sunday.

Teams from as far as Milton Keynes, Exeter, London and Wraysbury attended the event, competing in both dragon boats and outriggers, and new in this year, stand up paddleboards (SUP).

The river was awash with colour with one SUP paddler flying over from Poland to take part in the race.

After observing the two minute silence at 11am, the races started with the outriggers and dragon boats charging down to Temple Island in 30-second intervals in either 12km (outrigger) or 7km (dragonboat and SUP) pursuit race.

The slight change in course this year meant all crews turned outside Eyot Island, which was a good spectator point on the course.

Positions were held or lost on the tight buoy turn. Rafters truimphed in a time of 32 minutes and 52 seconds narrowly followed by Wraysbury Dragons in a time of 33 minutes and 34 seconds. Milton Keynes crew of Secklow 100 were third in 34 minutes with Henley Dragons fourth in 36 minutes, three seconds.

Paddlesports Racing Canoe Club fielded nine crews in the outrigger canoes, with the 50s men and 50s women both taking the gold in their respective categories.

Polish paddler David Kuleta led the field in the SUP category with a time of 44 minutes, 55 seconds. Alex Tyrer was the first female across the line in 45 minutes, 46 seconds.

The next race in the series will take place again in Henley on November 28 at 10am.