Third place finish for host club

HOST club Henley Dragons finished third in the fourth Henley Winter Series event.

Crews from Milton Keynes, Loughborough, London and Worcestershire competed in the races that were open to dragon boats, outriggers and paddleboards (SUPs). A six-man canoe also competed.

The 11 outriggers led the way, setting off 30 seconds apart as they made off to complete the 12km course. They were to do two laps whilst the dragon boats (eight boats) and SUPs (18 paddleboarders) were due to do 7km and 6km respectively.

Henley’s dragon head nestled its way alongside Raging Dragons’ boat as they took the red buoy turn. Raging Dragons were already slowing as they were charging towards Hurricanes who were ahead of them negotiating the turn.

Racing behind, Wraysbury Dragons kept out of trouble and took a wider turn putting them out of the stream for the returning upstream leg.

Secklow shot up the inside of the turn, but this put them in the stream which had five dragon boats battling side by side upstream.

Wraysbury kept their course, and avoiding trouble, and the stream, allowed them to press ahead to in in 33 minutes and 34 seconds, followed by Secklow in 34 minutes and 55 seconds and Henley in 35 minutes, 43 seconds.

The outriggers race saw three men’s crews complete the course in less than hour.

The first ladies’ crew crossed through the line in one hour, 10 minutes and 23 seconds. Royals Outrigger Canoe Club, a new club to the series, were thundering up the course, but stopped when they saw the six-man canoe capsize near them.

In true sportsmanship and forsaking their chance of a podium finish, they stopped to assist the capsized crew and aided them until the safety boat came to their assistance.